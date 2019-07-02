English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Nagarjuna To Romance Naga Chaitanya's Heroine Once Again?

    By
    |

    It is no secret that 2018 was a pretty terrible year for actor Nagarjuna. The veteran star suffered a big setback when Officer bombed at the box office and failed to impress critics. The film, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, was such an underwhelming affair that Nag fans virtually disowned it much to the shock of the team. Sadly, the King actor's next release Devadas too underperformed at the box office despite opening on a fair note. Now, here is some exciting news for Akkineni fans.

    According to reports, Nagarjuna might soon be romancing Pooja Hegde on the big screen. If all goes as planned, the Aravinda Sameta star will be seen opposite the veteran actor in Bangarraju, a sequel to Soggade Chinni Nayana. The film also features Naga Chaitanya in the lead. The buzz is that Chay will be paired opposite Keerthy Suresh in Bangarraju.

    Nagarjuna

    Interestingly, Pooja Hegde acted with Naga Chaitanya in Oka Laila Kosam and shared good on-screen chemistry with the 'Yuva Samarat'. It will be interesting to see Nagarjuna romancing his son's heroine on the big screen.

    Meanwhile, Nagarjuna is currently gearing up to host Bigg Boss Telugu 3 and this has created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. The Criminal star recently landed in a controversy when an old video of him slamming Bigg Boss Telugu went viral.

    "Please don't ask me about Bigg Boss. I will talk bad about the show. I don't like the concept of Bigg Boss. It's voyeuristic and watching what other persons doing. I don't like these kinds of things," he is seen saying in the video.

    On the film front, Nagarjuna is currently gearing up for the release of Manmadhudu 2, which has him paired opposite Chay's Rarandoi Veduka Chudam heroine Rakul Preet. The romantic-comedy, directed by Rahul Ravindran, is slated to release this August.

    Nagarjuna Was Finalised As Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Host Due To These Reasons?

    More POOJA HEGDE News

    Read more about: pooja hegde
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 15:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 2, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue