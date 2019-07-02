Nagarjuna To Romance Naga Chaitanya's Heroine Once Again?

It is no secret that 2018 was a pretty terrible year for actor Nagarjuna. The veteran star suffered a big setback when Officer bombed at the box office and failed to impress critics. The film, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, was such an underwhelming affair that Nag fans virtually disowned it much to the shock of the team. Sadly, the King actor's next release Devadas too underperformed at the box office despite opening on a fair note. Now, here is some exciting news for Akkineni fans.

According to reports, Nagarjuna might soon be romancing Pooja Hegde on the big screen. If all goes as planned, the Aravinda Sameta star will be seen opposite the veteran actor in Bangarraju, a sequel to Soggade Chinni Nayana. The film also features Naga Chaitanya in the lead. The buzz is that Chay will be paired opposite Keerthy Suresh in Bangarraju.

Interestingly, Pooja Hegde acted with Naga Chaitanya in Oka Laila Kosam and shared good on-screen chemistry with the 'Yuva Samarat'. It will be interesting to see Nagarjuna romancing his son's heroine on the big screen.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna is currently gearing up to host Bigg Boss Telugu 3 and this has created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. The Criminal star recently landed in a controversy when an old video of him slamming Bigg Boss Telugu went viral.

"Please don't ask me about Bigg Boss. I will talk bad about the show. I don't like the concept of Bigg Boss. It's voyeuristic and watching what other persons doing. I don't like these kinds of things," he is seen saying in the video.

On the film front, Nagarjuna is currently gearing up for the release of Manmadhudu 2, which has him paired opposite Chay's Rarandoi Veduka Chudam heroine Rakul Preet. The romantic-comedy, directed by Rahul Ravindran, is slated to release this August.

