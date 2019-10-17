Nagarjuna To Act In Telugu Remake Of Raid?

Veteran actor Nagarjuna, last seen in the box office dud Manmadhudu 2, is going through a terrible phase on the professional front. Now, it seems that 'King' is set to bounce back in style. According to reports, Nags might soon star in the Telugu remake of the popular Hindi film Raid and add a new dimension to his career. The grapevine also suggests that the team might rope in a 'strong performer' to play the antagonist opposite the mass hero in the eagerly awaited remake.

Raid, featuring Bollywood hero Ajay Devgn and Allari Bullodu actor Saurabh Shukla in the lead, was based on a real-life IT raid that rocked Lucknow in the 1980s. The film received favourable reviews from most critics and did reasonably well at the box office. Ajay Devgn, in particular, had managed to impress fans with his realistic and mature performance. Many feel that this proposed remake might help Nagarjuna redefine his on-screen image and win back the support of fans.

However, remaking Raid might not be a cakewalk as the film clicked with the audience due to its UP (Uttar Pradesh) setting. A lot will depend on whether the makers are able to adapt the film to suit Telugu sensibilities.

Coming back to Nagarjuna, he is busy hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 3, which has proved to be a mixed bag so far. While the Don star has impressed a section of the audience with his hosting skills, some folks feel that he could have done a better job.

On the film front, Nagarjuna is set to begin work on Bangarraju, a sequel to the much-loved Sankranti hit Soggade Chinni Nayana. He also has the Bollywood biggie Brahmastra, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and RRR beauty Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film is likely to hit screens in 2020.

So, do you think Nagarjuna is the right choice for the Telugu remake of Raid? Will it help him get his career back on track? Tell us in the space below.