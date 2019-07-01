Nagarjuna Was Finalised As Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Host Due To These Reasons?
Bigg Boss Telugu 3 is on the way and the fans are eagerly waiting for the show to start. The reality show with a huge fan base will feature Nagarjuna as the host. It is for the first time that he is stepping into the shoes of a Bigg Boss host. The star was initially trolled by a few for taking up the role of a host, as he had earlier shown his disinterest in being a part of a show with a concept as that of Bigg Boss. However, the fans are definitely happy with the team selecting someone like Nagarjuna to host the show. Meanwhile, a few reports have been doing the rounds on why Nagarjuna was actually chosen as the host of the show. Read to know the details regarding this.
The Promo And The Poster
With the arrival of the promo itself that threw a small hint, the audiences guessed who the actual host will be. Later, the poster sent out by the team confirmed that Nagarjuna is the host and this rightly talks about the star's huge popularity among the masses.
His Stint With Television Shows
It would not be the first time that Nagarjuna will be stepping into the shoes of a host. Earlier, he was the host of the show Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu and the style in which he had hosted the show received huge praises. This might be one of the reasons for the team to select him as the show.
The Major Reason
On the other hand, some of the reports claim that there is another reason for the team to zero in on Nagarjuna as the host. According to a report by 123telugu.com, the team believes that Nagarjuna's presence will bring the women of the age group 30-50 in front of the television screens.
Fan Following
It is also being said that the first promo was designed in a way so as to gain the attention of the women audiences. Nagarjuna is one such actor who enjoys a huge fan base among the family audiences and his presence would definitely be a huge positive for the show.
