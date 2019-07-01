English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Nagarjuna Was Finalised As Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Host Due To These Reasons?

    By
    |

    Bigg Boss Telugu 3 is on the way and the fans are eagerly waiting for the show to start. The reality show with a huge fan base will feature Nagarjuna as the host. It is for the first time that he is stepping into the shoes of a Bigg Boss host. The star was initially trolled by a few for taking up the role of a host, as he had earlier shown his disinterest in being a part of a show with a concept as that of Bigg Boss. However, the fans are definitely happy with the team selecting someone like Nagarjuna to host the show. Meanwhile, a few reports have been doing the rounds on why Nagarjuna was actually chosen as the host of the show. Read to know the details regarding this.

    The Promo And The Poster

    With the arrival of the promo itself that threw a small hint, the audiences guessed who the actual host will be. Later, the poster sent out by the team confirmed that Nagarjuna is the host and this rightly talks about the star's huge popularity among the masses.

    His Stint With Television Shows

    It would not be the first time that Nagarjuna will be stepping into the shoes of a host. Earlier, he was the host of the show Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu and the style in which he had hosted the show received huge praises. This might be one of the reasons for the team to select him as the show.

    The Major Reason

    On the other hand, some of the reports claim that there is another reason for the team to zero in on Nagarjuna as the host. According to a report by 123telugu.com, the team believes that Nagarjuna's presence will bring the women of the age group 30-50 in front of the television screens.

    Fan Following

    It is also being said that the first promo was designed in a way so as to gain the attention of the women audiences. Nagarjuna is one such actor who enjoys a huge fan base among the family audiences and his presence would definitely be a huge positive for the show.

    READ: Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Start Date & The Contestant Who Has Been Confirmed!

    More NAGARJUNA News

    Read more about: nagarjuna bigg boss telugu 3
    Story first published: Monday, July 1, 2019, 15:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 1, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue