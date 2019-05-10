Namrata Shirodkar Finds Watching Mahesh Babu's Movies To Be 'Pure Agony'; Deets Inside!

Mahesh Babu, one of the biggest stars in the Telugu film industry, is currently in the limelight due to his latest release Maharshi which hit screens on Thursday (May 9, 2019) and opened to a thunderous response at the box office. The movie, helmed by Vamshi Paidipally, is the 25th release in Prince's career which makes it a crucial outing for all concerned. During a recent interaction with a leading website, the star's wife Namrata Shirodkar spoke about their personal life and made a rather shocking revelation.

She said, unlike other members of the family, she is unable to 'bring herself' to watch her hubby's films as the whole experience is 'pure agony'.

"I can never bring myself to watch Mahesh's films. It's way too stressful for me. All his family members are eager to attend and enjoy the previews of his films like normal people. But I sit at home chewing my nails, praying, wondering if this one will be as big as the previous one, and so on. It's pure agony! Mahesh tells me to chill, but that's impossible to do," she added.

This is a sweet revelation and it proves that Namrata is a caring wife.

Meanwhile, Maharshi is winning hearts and is set to have a terrific first weekend. So, will you be watching the film over the weekend? Tell us in the space below.

Source: Cinejosh

