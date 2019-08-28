Nandita Das To Make A Comeback To Telugu Industry With Rana Daggubati Starrer Virataparvam

Here's some good news for all you Nandita Das fans. The talented actress is making a comeback to Telugu cinema after a gap of 13 years with the Rana Daggubati starrer Virataparvam. She was last seen in Kamli, which released in 2006.

Shooting in Hyderabad for the movie that also casts Sai Pallavi in the lead role, Nandita released a statement that read, "I shot for a film, that too in a language I don't speak after over a decade! But once I was on set, the whole atmosphere brought back the joy of being part of strong stories without having the responsibilities of being the director! It is a short but significant character, a role I relate to."

The actress is also quite kicked about working with Rana Daggubati. "The director and the crew were really professional and friendly, and it was an absolute delight working with Sai Pallavi - an amazing actor and person. I look forward to working with Rana Daggubati in the second schedule," she was quoted as saying.

Earlier, actress Tabu was rumoured to be acting in the movie but couldn't adjust the dates, which she had allotted to another Telugu feature that she's presently working on - Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikuntapuramlo. Nevertheless, we are all the more happy that we get to see Nandita Das back on the Telugu screens!

Coming back to Virataparvam, the story is set in the 1990s and centeres around the Naxal movement. Shooting for the film is currently underway in Hyderabad. It is rumoured that the movie will explore the moral dilemma that was prevalent during the decade and its effect on the people. Directed by Venu Udugula, Virataparvam is jointly produced by Suresh Productions and Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.