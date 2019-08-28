English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Nandita Das To Make A Comeback To Telugu Industry With Rana Daggubati Starrer Virataparvam

    By
    |

    Here's some good news for all you Nandita Das fans. The talented actress is making a comeback to Telugu cinema after a gap of 13 years with the Rana Daggubati starrer Virataparvam. She was last seen in Kamli, which released in 2006.

    Nandita Das To Make Comeback To Telugu Industry

    Shooting in Hyderabad for the movie that also casts Sai Pallavi in the lead role, Nandita released a statement that read, "I shot for a film, that too in a language I don't speak after over a decade! But once I was on set, the whole atmosphere brought back the joy of being part of strong stories without having the responsibilities of being the director! It is a short but significant character, a role I relate to."

    The actress is also quite kicked about working with Rana Daggubati. "The director and the crew were really professional and friendly, and it was an absolute delight working with Sai Pallavi - an amazing actor and person. I look forward to working with Rana Daggubati in the second schedule," she was quoted as saying.

    Earlier, actress Tabu was rumoured to be acting in the movie but couldn't adjust the dates, which she had allotted to another Telugu feature that she's presently working on - Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikuntapuramlo. Nevertheless, we are all the more happy that we get to see Nandita Das back on the Telugu screens!

    Coming back to Virataparvam, the story is set in the 1990s and centeres around the Naxal movement. Shooting for the film is currently underway in Hyderabad. It is rumoured that the movie will explore the moral dilemma that was prevalent during the decade and its effect on the people. Directed by Venu Udugula, Virataparvam is jointly produced by Suresh Productions and Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.

    More NANDITA DAS News

    Read more about: nandita das rana daggubati
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue