    Nani Agrees To Star In Movie Rejected By Mahesh Babu? Shocking Deets Inside

    Mahesh Babu one of the biggest names in Telugu cinema, is currently gearing up for the release of Maharshi. The film, directed by Vamshi Paidapally, features 'Prince' in a new avatar which has created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs for all the right reasons. Now, here is some surprising news for the Super Star's die-hard fans.

    According to a report carried by a website, some time ago, Ashwini Dutt had planned to do a movie with the Spyder actor which would be penned by Manam director Vikram K Kumar. However, the project never took off as Mahesh Babu did not quite like the script.

    Mahesh Babu

    According to industry sources, post this debacle, Nani agreed to star in the film and it was titled Gang Leader. While some changes were made to the script to suit the Natural Star's image, the basic plot is still the same. As such, Nani seems to have okayed what Mahesh Babu refused to touch.

    Interestingly, Mega fans are not too have about Nani and Vikram Kumar's movie as Gang Leader was the title of Chiranjeevi's 1991 action-drama which found tremendous success at the box office. As such, many feel that Nani might face difficulties if he sticks to the title.

    Meanwhile, Nani is currently in the limelight because of his latest release Jersey which hit screens on April 19, 2019 and opened to a good response at the box office. The sports-drama, featuring the Devadas actor in the role of a cricketer, has been termed as the best film of his career.

    Allu Arjun Accepts What Mahesh Babu Had Once Rejected? DEETS INSIDE

    Read more about: mahesh babu maharshi Nani
    Story first published: Monday, April 29, 2019, 13:47 [IST]
