Nani Birthday Special: 10 Evergreen Movies Of The Natural Star

It is no secret that Nani is one of the most popular and respected names in the Telugu film industry. Fondly called the 'Natural Star', the powerhouse performer enjoys a strong fan following owing to his dashing looks, effective performances, simple nature and bindass attitude. During his impressive career, he has acted in quite a few notable films and this has helped him become a household name. Today (February 24, 2019), as Nani turns a year older; let us take a look at 10 of his most popular films

Ashta Chamma

Released in 2008, Ashta Chamma was the first film of Nani's career and emerged as one of the biggest surprise hits of the year. Nani's engaging performance was one of the biggest highlights of this comedy film.

Bheemli Kabaddi Jattu

A remake of the Tamil film Venilla Kabaddi Kuzhu, Bheemli Kabaddi Jattu was one of the early films of Nani's career and featured him in the role of a Kabaddi enthusiast. Featuring Saranya Mohan as the female lead, it emerged as a big hit.

Ala Modalaindi

A romantic-comedy, Ala Modalaindi was one of the big sleeper hits of 2011 and featured a lively performance from the 'Natural Star'. Its fun-filled screenplay was one of its biggest highlights. The film featured Nithya Menen as the female lead.

Pilla Zamindar

Pilla Zamindar, which was directed by Ashok, clicked the fans because of Nani's entertaining act. This helped it find commercial success despite receiving mixed reviews. The film had Haripriya as the female lead.

Eega

The biggest hit of Nani's career, Eega was directed by SS Rajamouli and clicked with fans courtesy its engaging narrative. It featured Nani in the role of a simpleton who is reincarnated as fly after being killed. Eega featured Sudeep as the antagonist while Samantha played Nani's love interest.

Yevade Subramanyam

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Yevade Subramanyam was a coming-of-age drama which marked Nani's return to form after a dry spell. A big hit, it featured Malaika Nair and Ritu Varma as the heroines. Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Nassar were also a part of the cast.

Bhale Bhale Magadivoy

A romantic-comedy, Bhale Bhale Magadivoy was a major sleeper hit of 2015. Featuring Nani in the role of an absent-minded scientist, clicked with youngsters because of its witty screenplay. The film was remade in Tamil as Ghajinikanth which proved to be a dud.

Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha

Featuring Nani and actress Mehreen Pirzada in the lead, Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha was a romantic-comedy and it emerged as a commercial success. The film, which hit screens in 2016, was helmed by ace filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi.

Gentleman

A mystery-thriller, Gentleman clicked with the target audience because of Nani's riveting performance and the captivating screenplay. The film featured Surbhi and Nivetha as the female leads. It fared better than expected.

Nenu Local

A romantic-comedy, Nenu Local proved to be a treat for fans owing to Keerthy Suuresh and Nani's breezy chemistry. Directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina and released in 2017, the film emerged as a blockbuster upon release.

We wish Nani a happy birthday and hope he has a terrific year ahead.

