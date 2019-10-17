Nani Is Getting Pressurised By Producers To Cut Down His Remuneration?

Nani's versatility and ability to pick unique subjects need no introduction. Jersey and Gang Leader, the two releases of the actor in this year, belonged to different genres. These films had won critical acclaim and put up a decent performance at the box office but, it is being said that they couldn't enter the league of big hits. According to a report that has come in an online media, Telugu film producers are asking Nani, who is one among the top paid young actors of present-day Telugu cinema, to reduce his remuneration.

According to the report, Nani charges around Rs 8-9 crore for a film. The rumour has it that since the recent movies of the actor couldn't give a higher range of profit to the producers, the ones who are planning to sign the Natural Star are negotiating with him to cut down his remuneration. It is also being said that Nani has decided to stick to his present salary. However, the authenticity of the same isn't known.

Well, Nani is among the bankable heroes of Telugu cinema industry and he has established his presence as an actor who could do all kinds of roles with ease. His performances in his recent releases like Jersey and Gang Leader were much-appreciated. In Jersey, he played the role of a struggling cricketer and in Gang Leader, he appeared as a novelist. Now, Jersey is also gearing up for a remake in Hindi. Shahid Kapoor portrays the role in the Hindi version.

Reportedly, Nani's next film has been titled 'V' and the film will be directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti. Reports suggest that Nani will be seen playing a grey shaded character in this upcoming movie, which is also his 25th film. Along with Nani, the movie will also feature Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in important roles.