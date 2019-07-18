Nani Rejects Saaho Team's Request? The Prabhas Starrer To Release On This Date?
Saaho is in the news again with reports coming out that Prabhas fans might have to wait a bit longer to watch their favourite star on the big screen. These rumours had come as a shocker to the fans and followers of Prabhas as they were all set to welcome Saaho on the big screens on August 15, 2019. Meanwhile, as a follow-up to the rumours that Saaho has been postponed, it is being said that the makers of the Prabhas starrer did step forward to make a request to none other than Natural Star Nani. Read the article to get full details regarding this.
Saaho's Speculated Date
If the reports that have been doing the rounds are to be believed, Saaho has been postponed by two weeks. According to reports, the makers are planning to fix August 30, 2019 as the release date for the movie.
A Huge Competition
Nevertheless, it seems like that weekend would witness humungous competition. Nani's Gang Leader, which has been directed by Vikram K Kumar, has also been slated for a release on the same day. Vikram is one of the most innovative filmmakers of Telugu cinema.
Saaho Team Met Nani?
Meanwhile, some of the latest reports that have been doing the rounds reveal that, the makers of the Prabhas starrer Saaho had met Nani to request the popular star to push ahead the release of Gang Leader.
What Was Nani's Response
At the same time, it is also being said that Nani politely declined the request of the Saaho team. If reports are to be believed, he conveyed that he is not intending to postpone the release date of Gang Leader from August 30, 2019.
At the same time, some of the latest reports claim that Saaho team has decided to push ahead the release date further. It is being speculated that the film might release by mid of September or October 2, 2019. Let us wait for official confirmation regarding this.