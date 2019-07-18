Nani Rejects Saaho Team's Request? The Prabhas Starrer To Release On This Date?

Saaho's Speculated Date

If the reports that have been doing the rounds are to be believed, Saaho has been postponed by two weeks. According to reports, the makers are planning to fix August 30, 2019 as the release date for the movie.

A Huge Competition

Nevertheless, it seems like that weekend would witness humungous competition. Nani's Gang Leader, which has been directed by Vikram K Kumar, has also been slated for a release on the same day. Vikram is one of the most innovative filmmakers of Telugu cinema.

Saaho Team Met Nani?

Meanwhile, some of the latest reports that have been doing the rounds reveal that, the makers of the Prabhas starrer Saaho had met Nani to request the popular star to push ahead the release of Gang Leader.

What Was Nani's Response

At the same time, it is also being said that Nani politely declined the request of the Saaho team. If reports are to be believed, he conveyed that he is not intending to postpone the release date of Gang Leader from August 30, 2019.