Nani's 26th Movie Titled Tuck Jagadish; Ritu Varma And Aishwarya Rajesh Part Of The Star Cast!

Nani has come up with an announcement regarding his 26th movie, which will be directed by filmmaker Shiva Nirvana. Reportedly, the film has been titled 'Tuck Jagadish' and the sample title poster of the movie has been unveiled through the official social media handle of the Natural Star.

According to reports, Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh have been roped in to play the leading ladies in this film. Ritu Varma had previously paired up with Nani in Yevade Subramaniam (2015), which was a huge hit at the box office. This upcoming film also will be the fourth acting venture of Aishwarya Rajesh in Telugu. She had made her Tollywood debut this year with Kousalya Krishnamurthy. SS Thaman scores music for this upcoming Nani starrer. According to reports, the film will be hitting theatres in 2020. Tuck Jagadish will be produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the banner, Shine screens.

It is the second time that Shiva Nirvana and Nani are teaming up for a movie. They previously joined hands for Ninnu Kori, which was also the debut flick of the director. The film, which released in 2016, was a big hit at the box office. Later, the director went on to make Majili, which starred Naga Chaitanya and Samantha in the lead. This film too tasted huge success at the ticket window. Tuck Jagadish will be the third directorial venture of Shiva Nirvana.

Meanwhile, Nani is busy with the works of his 25th movie, which has been titled 'V'. The film is being directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti. Reportedly, V is an action entertainer and will also feature Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in important roles. Early this month, the team had come up with an announcement that V will be hitting theatres on March 25, 2020.