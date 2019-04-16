Nani Shares The Jersey Censor Verdict With An Epic Tweet

The year 2018 was a pretty bad one for actor Nani as he delivered two consecutive flops which took a toll on his popularity. His first big release Krishna Arjuna Yuddham sank with a trace at the box office and failed to impress a vast section of the audience. His next release Devadas, featuring veteran actor Nagarjuna as the parallel lead, opened on a decent note before crashing big time.

To make matters worse, Nani's stint on Bigg Boss Telugu Season 2 too proved to be quite underwhelming as the 'Natural Star' failed to impress the audience with his hosting skills.

With 2018 in the past, Nani is currently gearing up for the release of Jersey which has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans owing to its terrific trailer. Now, here is a big update about the movie. Nani just announced that Jersey has been passed with a clean 'U' certificate and is set to hit screens on Friday (April 19, 2019)

Jersey, directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, features Nani in the role of a cricketer and highlights his attempts at fulfilling his son's dreams. The film has Kannada beauty Shraddha Srinath as the female lead and marks her Tollywood debut.

So, are you looking forward to Jersey? Tell us in the space below.