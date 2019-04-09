English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Nani Starrer Jersey's Theatrical Trailer Release Date Is Out [More Details Inside]!

    By
    |

    Jersey, the upcoming film of Nani is one among the big releases of this month. The film has been scheduled to release in the theatres on April 19, 2019. Now, a few updates have come up regarding the trailer launch, pre-release event and more about Jersey.

    According to the reports, Jersey's theatrical trailer will be releasing in the online circuits on April 12, 2019. Reportedly, the trailer will be releasing at 9 AM. Meanwhile, the pre-release event of Jersey will also be held in a week's time. Reportedly, Jersey's pre-release event will be held on April 15, 2019.

    Nani Starrer Jerseys Theatrical Trailer Release Date Is Out [More Details Inside]!

    If reports are to be believed, Jersey has shaped up to be a very good film. Some of the unconfirmed reports also suggest that Nani is very confident about this film.

    The songs of Jersey set to tune by Anirudh Ravichander have turned out to be huge hits. The makers have already released the first three songs of the film. Most recently, the team came up with the song Pranapanchanme Ala, a very catchy number which has been sung by Shaasha Tirupathi and Inno Genga.

    At first, they released the song Adhento Gaani Vunnapaatuga, a romantic song which has been sung by Anirudh. It is also the biggest hit among the four songs that have been released.

    The songs Padhe Padhe, which is another interesting number sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Spirit Of Jersey, which is an inspirational song sung by Kaala Bhaiarva have also garnered the interest of the audiences.

    Read more about: jersey
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 17:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 9, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue