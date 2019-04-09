Nani Starrer Jersey's Theatrical Trailer Release Date Is Out [More Details Inside]!

Jersey, the upcoming film of Nani is one among the big releases of this month. The film has been scheduled to release in the theatres on April 19, 2019. Now, a few updates have come up regarding the trailer launch, pre-release event and more about Jersey.

According to the reports, Jersey's theatrical trailer will be releasing in the online circuits on April 12, 2019. Reportedly, the trailer will be releasing at 9 AM. Meanwhile, the pre-release event of Jersey will also be held in a week's time. Reportedly, Jersey's pre-release event will be held on April 15, 2019.

If reports are to be believed, Jersey has shaped up to be a very good film. Some of the unconfirmed reports also suggest that Nani is very confident about this film.

The songs of Jersey set to tune by Anirudh Ravichander have turned out to be huge hits. The makers have already released the first three songs of the film. Most recently, the team came up with the song Pranapanchanme Ala, a very catchy number which has been sung by Shaasha Tirupathi and Inno Genga.

At first, they released the song Adhento Gaani Vunnapaatuga, a romantic song which has been sung by Anirudh. It is also the biggest hit among the four songs that have been released.

The songs Padhe Padhe, which is another interesting number sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Spirit Of Jersey, which is an inspirational song sung by Kaala Bhaiarva have also garnered the interest of the audiences.