National Film Awards 2019 Winners List: Keerthy Suresh, Mahanati & More!

Tollywood has shined at the national level with the film industry making its presence felt at the 66th National Film Awards. The winners' list is out and there is much to cheer for every Telugu movie buff. Keerthy Suresh, who stunned everyone with her performance in the film Mahanati, has been adjudged the Best Actress. She had portrayed the role of yesteryear actress Savitri in the biopic. It is Keerthy Suresh's first win at the National Film Awards.

Meanwhile, Mahanati has won as many as three awards. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, has been adjudged the Best Telugu Movie of the year. Similarly, the movie has also won the award for Best Costume Design.

Awe, the film directed by Prasanth Varma, has also won two major awards. The highly-appreciated film has won the awards for Best Special Effects and Best Make-up Artist.

Rangasthalam, one of the biggest hits of 2018 has also won a National Film Award as the film won the award for Best Sound Mixing.

Chi La Sow, the debut directorial of Rahul Ravindran, is also in the prestigious National Film Awards list. Reportedly, the film has won the award for Best Original Screenplay. The movie had its script penned by the director himself.