    Nayanthara Gives The Nod To Promote Sye Raa Upon The Special Request Of Ram Charan?

    By Manu
    |

    Nayanthara is one such actress who could rightly be labelled as the Lady Superstar fo South Indian cinema. Not many actresses of the South Indian film industry do command such a huge fan base and her ability to carry a film on her own shoulders, make her a real superstar. Nayanthara has delivered some big blockbusters in the year 2018. She essayed the role of the leading lady in Thala Ajith's Viswasam, the film which has turned out become a big blockbuster. She has some promising movies in the pipelines and the list includes a big Telugu movie as well. Read on to know more about the same here.

    Nayanthara In Sye Raa

    After a short break, Nayanthara is returning to the Telugu film industry, with a movie which is rightly one of the much-awaited Indian movies. The actress essays the role of the leading lady in Sye Raa, starring Chiranjeevi in the lead role.

    For Promotions

    It is well-known to all that Nayanthara is one such actress, who stays away from movie promotions activities and unwanted publicity, and it has been a policy that the actress has been following even for the movies in which she essays the leading role.

    Nayanthara To Promote Sye Raa?

    Now, certain unconfirmed reports doing the rounds suggest that Mayanthara might break this rule for the film Sye Raa. According to a report surfaced in cinejosh.com, Nayanthara has given the nod to promote Sye Raa, upon the special request of Ram Charan, who is the producer of the movie.

    Sye Raa

    Sye Raa is a big budget venture which ranks top in terms of expectations. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Sudeep etc., in important roles. Tamannaah Bhatia is also a part of the film and essays the role of one among the leading ladies.

