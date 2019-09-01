English
    Nayanthara Refuses To Promote Sye Raa? Ignores Ram Charan’s Calls?

    Nayanthara, the resident 'Lady Superstar' of Tamil cinema, is all set to return to Tollywood with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, one of the biggest releases of the year. The movie, helmed by Surender Reddy, has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans and this is a positive sign. Now, here is a shocking update about the magnum opus. According to Gulte, Nayanthara is not ready to promote Sye Raa. In fact, sources claim that the actress isn't even answering producer Ram Charan's calls about attending promotional events.

    Nayanthara Refuses To Promote Sye Raa

    It is an open secret that Nayanthara is against promoting films as she believes that a movie should run based on its 'merit'. It seems that she is not ready to bend her rules even for a biggie like Sye Raa. The buzz is that this is not a wise move as it might create unnecessary issues for the makers. Either way, it remains to be seen what happens next.

    Sye Raa, shot against a mammoth budget, features 'Megastar' Chiranjeevi in the lead and marks his return after a short hiatus. The film revolves around the exploits of a forgotten freedom fighter and highlights an unknown side of the Indian freedom struggle. The movie features an impressive battle sequence that is likely to be an important part of the climax. Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, Kannada hero Sudeep, 'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi, 'Mega Princess' Niharika, Tamannaah and Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan too are a part of the cast. Sye Raa is slated to release in five languages (Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada)

    Coming back to Nayanthara, she currently has quite a few

    interesting movies in her kitty. The heroine will soon be seen opposite 'Thalapathy' Vijay in the Kollywood biggie Bigil, slated to release this Diwali. She will also be seen in Darbar, featuring 'Superstar' Rajinikanth in the lead.

