Nayanthara Sye Raa Salary Revealed: Thalaivi Being Paid Rs 6 Crore For The Chiranjeevi Starrer?

Nayanthara, one of the most popular actresses in South cinema, will soon be seen opposite Chiranjeevi in the eagerly awaited Sye Raa, slated to arrive in theatres on October 2, 2019. The film, directed by noted filmmaker Surender Reddy, has taken social media by storm and this indicates that things are heading in the right direction. Now, here is some big news for Thalaivi fans. According to reports, Nayan is being paid a whopping Rs 6 crore for Sye Raa.

Nayanthara, considered to be the undisputed 'Lady Superstar' of Tamil cinema, has a decent fan following in Tollywood as well. She has acted in notable Telugu films such as Sri Rama Rajyam, Simha and Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum and proved her mettle. As such, many feel that nothing is surprising about her being paid a bomb for Sye Raa.

In case, you did not know, Sye Raa is a period drama that revolves around the life of a 'forgotten' freedom fighter while highlighting the atrocities committed under the British rule. Amitabh Bachchan, 'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah, 'Mega Princess' Niharika, Eega villain Sudeep, Ravi Kishan and Jagapathi Babu too are a part of the cast. Sye Raa will hit screens in five languages (Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada), which makes it a grand affair for all concerned.

Coming back to Nayanthara, she was last seen in the Malayalam movie Love Action Drama, which released on Thursday (September 5, 2019) and opened to a good response at the box office. She also has two Tamil biggies in her kitty. Bigil, directed by Atlee, has her paired opposite Vijay, which has created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs. On the other hand, AR Murugadoss's Darbar, slated to hit screens this Pongal/Sankranti, marks her second collaboration with her Chandramukhi co-star Rajinikanth.

