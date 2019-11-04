Shocking Rumour About Nayanthara Proves To Be False? Deets Inside

All Is Well Between Nayanthara And The Mega Family?

Some time ago, it was reported that Nayanthara had upset Ram Charan by refusing to promote Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The grapevine also suggested that most producers were unhappy with her attitude and had decided to cast Tamannaah instead of the Yogi star in their films. If she is indeed doing Pawan Kalyan and Krish's movie, it means that the rumours were incorrect.

Nayan Makes An Impact

Nayanthara's association with Sye Raa added a new dimension to the film, upping its appeal big time. The powerhouse performer also received a positive response from most fans, proving that she is a 'Lady Superstar' in the truest sense. The general feeling is that this might be one of the reasons for her being considered for Pawan Kalyan's movie.

The Background

Nayanthara has acted with Balakrishna in three movies (Simha, Sri Rama Rajjyam and Jai Simha), sharing terrific chemistry with 'Nata Simha'. She also worked with Jr NTR in Adhurs, becoming a favourite of 'N' fans. Working with Pawan Kalyan might help her emerge as the darling of the 'Mega Army' as well.

On The Work Front

Meanwhile, Nayanthara's latest Tamil movie Bigil (Whistle In Telugu) has emerged as a clean hit in the Telugu states. The film, featuring her as the leading lady opposite Vijay, impressed critics, which helped it rake in the moolah. Nayanthara will next be seen in the eagerly awaited Darbar, directed by AR Murugadoss. It has her paired opposite the iconic Rajinikanth and is likely to release this Pongal/Sankranti.