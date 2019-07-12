Nayanthara's Association With This 'Mega' Project Leaves Fans Fuming

Nayanthara As Sita?

Recently, rumours of Nayanthara playing Sita in Allu Aravind's Ramayana began doing rounds on social media much to the delight of the 'Thalaivi Army' with some fans pointing out that she had essayed the character quite well in Sri Rama Rajyam.

Mega Fans Are Unhappy

This, however, did not go down well with 'Mega' fans who stated that Nayan would not be the right choice for the role as she usually works with senior heroes. In doing so, they virtually implied that a fresh face should be signed on to play Sita as Ramayana is being made with a 'Gen Y' hero.

Ram Charan's Sacrifice

While it remains to be seen whether Nayanthara bags Ramayana, 'Mega Power Star' Ram Charan has reportedly decided against doing the film as he is busy with RRR.

Sye Raa Is Coming

Meanwhile, Nayanthara is currently gearing up for the release of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which marks her return to Tollywood after a short hiatus. The film, featuring Chiranjeevi in the titular role, is slated to release later this year. The buzz is that its trailer will be unveiled on the Gang Leader star's birthday (August 22, 2019).

Other Projects

The Lady Superstar will be seen opposite Vijay in Bigil, slated to hit screens this Diwali. She is also shooting for Darbar, which marks her second collaboration with 'Superstar' Rajinikanth. The film is likely to release during Pongal/Sankranti 2020.