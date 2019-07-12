English
    Nayanthara's Association With This 'Mega' Project Leaves Fans Fuming

    This January, actress Nayanthara received some terrific news when Viswasam opened to a phenomenal response at the ticket window and beat Rajinikanth's Petta in Tamil Nadu. The film, featuring the powerhouse performer as the leading lady opposite 'Thala' Ajith Kumar, proved to be a feast for the mass audience and this helped it win the Pongal battle. Sadly, her next releases Airaa and Mr Local, failed to live up to expectations and this left her fans in a state of shock.

    Now, the 'Lady Superstar' is in the limelight for a surprising reason.

    Nayanthara As Sita?

    Recently, rumours of Nayanthara playing Sita in Allu Aravind's Ramayana began doing rounds on social media much to the delight of the 'Thalaivi Army' with some fans pointing out that she had essayed the character quite well in Sri Rama Rajyam.

    Mega Fans Are Unhappy

    This, however, did not go down well with 'Mega' fans who stated that Nayan would not be the right choice for the role as she usually works with senior heroes. In doing so, they virtually implied that a fresh face should be signed on to play Sita as Ramayana is being made with a 'Gen Y' hero.

    Ram Charan's Sacrifice

    While it remains to be seen whether Nayanthara bags Ramayana, 'Mega Power Star' Ram Charan has reportedly decided against doing the film as he is busy with RRR.

    Sye Raa Is Coming

    Meanwhile, Nayanthara is currently gearing up for the release of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which marks her return to Tollywood after a short hiatus. The film, featuring Chiranjeevi in the titular role, is slated to release later this year. The buzz is that its trailer will be unveiled on the Gang Leader star's birthday (August 22, 2019).

    Other Projects

    The Lady Superstar will be seen opposite Vijay in Bigil, slated to hit screens this Diwali. She is also shooting for Darbar, which marks her second collaboration with 'Superstar' Rajinikanth. The film is likely to release during Pongal/Sankranti 2020.

    nayanthara
    Friday, July 12, 2019, 17:12 [IST]
