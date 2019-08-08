NBK 105 Title: Balakrishna And KS Ravikumar’s Movie To Have a Lion Connect Again?

Balakrishna, last seen in the box office dud NTR Mahanayakudu, is currently working on a movie with director KS Ravikumar, slated to release this Sankranti. The movie, being referred to as NBK 105, has already created a great deal of buzz amongst 'N Fans', which is a positive sign. Now, here is an update about the eagerly awaited movie. According to reports, the ambitious project has been titled 'Rayala Simha', which the makers feel has a strong mass connect.

NBK 105, originally supposed to be titled 'Ruler', is touted to be a commercial entertainer that features Balakrishna in a massy and strong role. The film is likely to feature plenty of powerful dialogues and gripping action sequences, which should help it rake in the moolah in most B and C centres. NBK 105 features Sonal Chauhan and Vedhika as the leading ladies. The movie's music is being composed by Chirantan Bhatt.

Earlier this year, Balakrishna received a big shock when NTR Kathanayakudu bombed at the box office despite receiving good reviews. The film's sequel, titled NTR Mahanayakudu, was a bigger flop than the first part and this left everyone in a state of shock. As such, NBK 105 is a crucial release for the veteran actor.

Interestingly, KS Ravikumar and Balakrishna previously collaborated for Jai Simha that hit screens last year and did well at the box office. The film, featuring Nayanthara as the lead, clicked with fans despite receiving mixed reviews.

Meanwhile, once NBK 105 hits screens, Balakrishna is likely to collaborate with producer Dil Raju for a courtroom drama titled 'Lawyer Saab', rumoured to be a remake of the Bollywood hit Pink. The film has the potential to help the mass hero redefine his on-screen image. The buzz is that Balakrishna has an 'extended cameo' in the film as opposed to a full-fledged role, however, this has not been confirmed yet.

Source: Cinejosh