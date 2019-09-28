NBK 105 Teaser To Be Out This Dussehra? Will It Click With Balakrishna Fans?

Balakrishna, the resident 'Legend' of Telugu cinema, will next be seen in the eagerly awaited NBK 105, likely to hit screens in 2020. The film, directed by Tamil filmmaker KS Ravikumar, has already created plenty of buzz amongst movie buffs, which is a positive sign. Now, here is some big news for 'N' fans. According to Cinejosh, the teaser of NBK 105 will be unveiled on Dussehra (October 8, 2019), amidst much fanfare.

In case, you did not know, NBK 105 is a mass entertainer, featuring plenty of commercial elements. Balakrishna will be seen in a new get-up in the film, and this has piqued the curiosity, big time. The grapevine also suggests that Tollywood's favourite 'Legend' will be playing two different roles in NBK 105, much to the delight of movie buffs. Sonal Chauhan and Vedhika are paired opposite 'Nata Simha' in the commercial flick.

Interestingly, there is also a lot of curiosity surrounding the title of NBK 105. While some sources claim that it is titled 'Ruler', others say that the film will be called 'Rayalaseema Simha'. One is likely to get clarity on this in the coming days.

Coming back to Balakrishna, he has also agreed to do a movie with mass director Boyapati Srinu, being referred to as NBK 106.

