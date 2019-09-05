English
    Balakrishna Starrer NBK 105 to clash with Ravi Teja's Disco Raja This December?

    Balakrishna, the undisputed 'Legend' of Telugu cinema, is currently working on a film with top mass director KS Ravikumar, which has created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. The film, being referred to as NBK 105, features the Nandamuri hero in a stylish new avatar, which has taken social media by storm. The movie was originally slated to release during Sankranti 2020. However, it will now release earlier than expected. According to reports, NBK 105 will hit theatres on December 25, 2019, clashing with Ravi Teja's Disco Raja that is slated to hit the marquee on December 20.

    Balakrishna and Ravi Teja are known for their mass roles and this makes their impending clash a rather exciting one. NBK 105 and Disco Raja are likely to give good competition to each other in the B and C centres.

    In case, you did not know, Ravi Teja and Balakrishna need a hit desperately. Earlier this year, 'Nata Simha' delivered two consecutive flops (NTR Kathanayakudu and NTR Mahanayakudu) and this left his fans in a state of shock. Similarly, the 'Mass Maharaja' has not tasted success since the 2017 release Raja The Great. In fact, his last movie Amar Akbar Anthony fared so poorly that it was removed from most theatres within a week of release. As such, neither star can afford another flop, which suggests that the eagerly awaited clash might be a bad idea.

    Either way, let's hope that both NBK 105 and Disco Raja click with fans and help their respective stars silence detractors in style.

