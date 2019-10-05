    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      NBK 106: Balakrishna Follows Strict Fitness Regime For His Movie With Boyapati Srinu

      By
      |

      Balakrishna, the resident 'Legend' of Telugu cinema, will soon be beginning work on a film with mass director Boyapati Srinu and this has created a fair deal of buzz amongst fans. The movie, being referred to as NBK 106, is a commercial entertainer and features NBK in a massy avatar. Now, here is some big news for the 'Nandamuri Army'. According to reports, Balakrishna is sweating it out in the gym to get into shape for NBK 106. He has also decided to alter his diet, which suggests that he is pretty serious about his fitness.

      Most fans feel that Balakrishna's dedication is quite commendable given the fact that he is 58 years old. Let us hope that his efforts pay off, helping him impress his get the desired look.

      NBK 106: Balakrishna Follows Strict Fitness Regime For His Movie With Boyapati Srinu

      Interestingly, Balakrishna and Boyapati Sriunu previously collaborated for Sima and Legend, which emerged did pretty well at the box office. As such fans have high expectations from NBK 106.

      Meanwhile, Balakeishna is gearing up for the release of NBK 105, helmed by Jai Simha director KS Ravikumar. The grapevine suggests that the masala flick, featuring Sonal Chauhan and Vedhika as the leading ladies, will arrive in theatres this December.

      So, are you looking forward to Balakrishna's upcoming movies? Will they help him put the NTR biopic debacle behind him? Comments, please!

      More BALAKRISHNA News

      Read more about: balakrishna nbk 106
      Story first published: Saturday, October 5, 2019, 23:37 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 5, 2019
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue