NBK 106: Balakrishna Follows Strict Fitness Regime For His Movie With Boyapati Srinu

Balakrishna, the resident 'Legend' of Telugu cinema, will soon be beginning work on a film with mass director Boyapati Srinu and this has created a fair deal of buzz amongst fans. The movie, being referred to as NBK 106, is a commercial entertainer and features NBK in a massy avatar. Now, here is some big news for the 'Nandamuri Army'. According to reports, Balakrishna is sweating it out in the gym to get into shape for NBK 106. He has also decided to alter his diet, which suggests that he is pretty serious about his fitness.

Most fans feel that Balakrishna's dedication is quite commendable given the fact that he is 58 years old. Let us hope that his efforts pay off, helping him impress his get the desired look.

Interestingly, Balakrishna and Boyapati Sriunu previously collaborated for Sima and Legend, which emerged did pretty well at the box office. As such fans have high expectations from NBK 106.

Meanwhile, Balakeishna is gearing up for the release of NBK 105, helmed by Jai Simha director KS Ravikumar. The grapevine suggests that the masala flick, featuring Sonal Chauhan and Vedhika as the leading ladies, will arrive in theatres this December.

So, are you looking forward to Balakrishna's upcoming movies? Will they help him put the NTR biopic debacle behind him? Comments, please!