      NBK 106: Keerthy Suresh To Romance Balakrishna?

      Last year, Keerthy Suresh became the talk of the town when she delivered a rocking performance in Mahanati and left fans asking for more. Post this, she took a hiatus from Tollywood, which affected her standing in the industry. Now, here is some big news for her die-hard fans. According to a leading website, the young lady is 'being considered' for the eagerly awaited NBK 106, marking Balakrishna's third collaboration with top director Boyapati Srinu. The buzz is, the reel Savitri liked the script and will soon be signing the dotted line.

      Keerthy has so far refrained from playing a glamorous role or sporting bold outfits. As such, many feel that her character might be somewhat like the one essayed by Radhika Apte in Legend. The general feeling was that the Malayali beauty would be returning to Tollywood with a heroine-centric movie, consolidating her standing in the industry, which suggests that this is a surprising move on her part.

      In case, you did not know, NBK 106 is a mass movie and features the 'Nata Simha' in a lean new avatar. It is likely to have several punch dialogues and 'elevation' scenes. Recently, Balakrishna revealed, it has an 'inspiring' plot. The inside talk is, Bollywood's Sanjay Dutt will be playing the baddie and this has piqued the curiosity big time.

      Roja too was approached to play a negative role, however, she said 'no' much to the shock of 'N' fans.

      Coming back to Keerthy, she is working on 'Miss India' and the much-hyped Maidaan, which marks her Bollywood debut.

      On the other hand, Balakrishna is awaiting the release of Ruler, directed by ace director KS Ravikumar. The flick features the reel NTR in the role of a dangerous cop and this has created a buzz among fans. The action-drama has Vedhika and Sonal Chauhan as the leading ladies.

      Keerthy Suresh Not Getting Tollywood Offers As She Is Reluctant To Do Glamorous Roles?

      Source: Telugu 360

