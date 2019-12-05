NBK 106: Roja Refuses To Play Antagonist In Balakrishna And Boyapati Srinu's Movie?

A few days ago, it was reported that popular actress Roja would be playing a negative role in Balakrishna's film with noted director Boyapati Srinu and this grabbed plenty of attention. Now, it seems, the powerhouse performer has refused to take up the movie, being referred to as 'NBK 106', much to the shock of all concerned. The buzz is, she was not happy with her character as she does not want to play an antagonist at this stage of her career.

Many in the industry feel that the team has no choice but to look for another actress. However, some fans feel that the makers of NBK 106 might decide to tweak the role, convincing the actress-turned-politician to change her mind. Either way, one is likely to get some clarity on this in the coming days.

In case, you did not know, NBK 106 is a mass entertainer, featuring 'Nata Simha' in a stylish new avatar. It is likely to have several punch dialogues and 'elevation' scenes. The grapevine also suggests that the flick will be massier than Balakrishna and Boyapari Srinu's previous outings (Simha and Legend).

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt too is likely to be part of NBK 106.

Meanwhile, the Nandamuri hero is gearing up for the release of Ruler, helmed by Jai Simha director KS Ravikumar. The film, featuring the veteran actor in the role of a ferocious cop, has created a fair deal of buzz among the target audience and this might work in its favour. The flick stars Sonal Chauhan and Vedhika as the leading ladies, indicating it'll be high on glamour.

Ruler is slated to hit screens later this month and many feel that it's a crucial release for Balakrishna as his last two outings (NTR Kathanayakudu and NTR Mahanayakudu) were commercial failures.

