NBK 106: Bollywood Star To Play The Villain In Balakrishna And Boyapati Srinu Movie?

Tollywood's favourite mass hero Balakrishna will soon be beginning work on a film with director Boyapati Srinu and this has grabbed plenty of attention. The film, being referred to as NBK 106, features the reel NTR in a massy and energetic new avatar that is bound to grab plenty of attention. Now, here is a massive update about the Boyapati Srinu-Balakrishna movie. According to reports, Bollywood hero Sanjay Dutt is likely to lock horns with 'Nata Simha' in the mass entertainer. Apparently, talks are underway and an announcement is likely to be made soon.

Sanjay Dutt, a veteran in his own right, was one of the biggest action stars of the 90s. Fondly referred to as 'Baba', he is still considered as a force to be reckoned with. As such, many feel that he could add a new dimension to NBK 106, upping its recall value big time.

In case, you did not know, NBK 106 is likely to be massier than Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu's previous movies (Simha and Legend), which makes it a must-watch affair for 'N' fans. The grapevine suggests that it will feature two heroines opposite NBK.

Meanwhile, Balakrishna will next be seen in 'Ruler', directed by KS Ravikumar. The film is slated to arrive in cinemas this Christmas. On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt is working on the much-hyped KGF Chapter 2, slated to release in 2020.

So, is Sanjay Dutt the right choice for NBK 106? Comments, please!

