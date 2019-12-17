    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      NBK 106: Sonakshi Sinha To Romance Balakrishna In His Film With Boyapati Srinu? Actress Reacts!

      By
      |

      Some time ago, it was rumoured that Bollywood's Sonakshi Sinha would be roped in to play the female lead opposite Balakrishna in his film with filmmaker Boyapati Srinu, and this grabbed plenty of attention. Now, the actress has reacted to these reports and made it clear that she is not a part of the biggie, being referred to as NBK 106. The lady also said, she plans to announce her next film pretty soon.

      "There are some reports of me being roped in a film helmed by Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu. I'd just like to clarify that this isn't true, and I'll be making an announcement of my next project very very soon!," (sic) added.

      NBK 106

      In case, you did not know, Sonakshi entered South cinema with the 2014 Tamil flick Lingaa, starring Rajinikanth, and added a new dimension to her career. Sadly, the biggie under-performed at the box office and failed to impress critics. Post this, 'Sona' stuck to Bollywood, leaving some cinemagoers in a state of shock, Her recent comments indicate, she is not interested in taking up Tollywood projects in the near future.

      Coming back to NBK 106, it is a 'pakka' mass entertainer and features Balakrishna in a lean avatar, which is likely to take social media by storm. The grapevine suggests, it will be massier than 'Nata Simha' and Boyapati Srinu's previous flicks (Simha and Legend) and this has piqued the curiosity big time. The film, reportedly features Bollywood's Sanjay Dutt as the main villain, which might help it do well in its Hindi-dubbed avatar. There has also been talk of Keerthy Suresh playing one of the female leads but this is yet to be confirmed.

      Meanwhile, the reel NTR will next be seen in the KS Ravikumar-helmed Ruler, slated to arrive in theatres this Friday (December 20).

      So, are you looking forward to his upcoming flicks? Comments, please!

      NBK 106: Keerthy Suresh To Romance Balakrishna?

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue