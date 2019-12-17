NBK 106: Sonakshi Sinha To Romance Balakrishna In His Film With Boyapati Srinu? Actress Reacts!

Some time ago, it was rumoured that Bollywood's Sonakshi Sinha would be roped in to play the female lead opposite Balakrishna in his film with filmmaker Boyapati Srinu, and this grabbed plenty of attention. Now, the actress has reacted to these reports and made it clear that she is not a part of the biggie, being referred to as NBK 106. The lady also said, she plans to announce her next film pretty soon.

"There are some reports of me being roped in a film helmed by Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu. I'd just like to clarify that this isn't true, and I'll be making an announcement of my next project very very soon!," (sic) added.

In case, you did not know, Sonakshi entered South cinema with the 2014 Tamil flick Lingaa, starring Rajinikanth, and added a new dimension to her career. Sadly, the biggie under-performed at the box office and failed to impress critics. Post this, 'Sona' stuck to Bollywood, leaving some cinemagoers in a state of shock, Her recent comments indicate, she is not interested in taking up Tollywood projects in the near future.

Coming back to NBK 106, it is a 'pakka' mass entertainer and features Balakrishna in a lean avatar, which is likely to take social media by storm. The grapevine suggests, it will be massier than 'Nata Simha' and Boyapati Srinu's previous flicks (Simha and Legend) and this has piqued the curiosity big time. The film, reportedly features Bollywood's Sanjay Dutt as the main villain, which might help it do well in its Hindi-dubbed avatar. There has also been talk of Keerthy Suresh playing one of the female leads but this is yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, the reel NTR will next be seen in the KS Ravikumar-helmed Ruler, slated to arrive in theatres this Friday (December 20).

So, are you looking forward to his upcoming flicks? Comments, please!

NBK 106: Keerthy Suresh To Romance Balakrishna?