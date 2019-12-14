NBK 106 Update: Srikanth To Play Villain In The Balakrishna Starrer?

Balakrishna's upcoming film with Boyapati Srinu is being referred to as NBK 106. Now, yet another update has come up regarding the film's star cast. If the reports are anything to go by, popular actor Srikanth has been approached to play the villain in this upcoming Balakrishna starrer. Rumour has it that Srikanth has given the nod for the project and speculations are rife that the actor will be seen in an all-new getup in this Boyapati Srinu directorial.

Earlier, Srikanth was seen playing the main villain in the movie Yudham Saranam, which had featured Naga Chaitanya in the lead role. It is also being said that NBK 106 will be the next major project of the actor in Telugu cinema.

Meanwhile, rumours were doing the rounds that actor Sanjay Dutt is also being considered to play a negative role in this upcoming mass entertainer. According to reports, anchor-turned-actress Rashmi Gautham has been roped in to play an important role in the movie. We have to wait for an official announcement regarding the star cast to get a clear picture regarding this.

The pooja ceremony of the movie was held recently and the shoot of the film has been scheduled to begin in January 2020. S Thaman will handle the music department in this film. It is also being speculated that Balakrishna will be seen in two different get-ups in this movie. Earlier, Boyapati Srinu and Balakrishna had teamed up for the movie Lion and Legend, both of which emerged as tremendous successes at the box office.

Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up for his next release which is Ruler. The KS Ravikumar directorial has high expectations on it and the movie has been scheduled to hit theatres on December 20, 2019.