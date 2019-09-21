NBK 106 Updates: Balakrishna Gives Strict Warning To Boyapati Srinu?

Balakrishna will soon be teaming up with noted filmmaker Boyapati Srinu for a mass entertainer, being referred to as NBK 106. The film has created a great deal of buzz amongst movie buffs as 'Nata Simha' and the Vinaya Vidheya Rama director previously collaborated for smash hits Simha and Legend, proving their mettle. Now, here is a big update about NBK 106. As per a leading website, Balakrishna has asked Boyapati Srinu to limit the movie's budget to Rs 30 crore.

The buzz is that Boyapati Srinu wanted to make NBK 106 against a budget of Rs 60 crore, however, the reel NTR turned down his proposal, making it clear that he is not interested in doing a big-budget movie right now.

Interestingly, in 2017, Balakrishna suffered a big blow when Gautamiputra Satakarni failed to do as well as expected because of its grand budget. Many feel that the actor-politician is reluctant to try out anything too ambitious due to his past experience. Moreover, his last two films (NTR Kathanayakudu and NTR Mahanayakudu) were flops, which also might have influenced his decision.

Either way, let us hope that Balakrishna's gamble pays off, helping him get a hit.

Meanwhile, Balakrishna will next be seen in the eagerly awaited NBK 105, directed by Jai Simha fame KS Ravikumar. The film will most probably hit screens in December.

