NBK 106 Updates: THIS Bollywood Heroine To Act Opposite Balakrishna?

Balakrishna, one of the most popular names in Telugu cinema, is working on a flick with mass director Boyapati Srinu, being referred to as NBK 106, and this has piqued the curiosity big time. Now, here is a major update for 'N' fans. According to reports, Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha might be roped in to play the female lead opposite 'Nata Simha' in the actioner. If this happens, it will mark the Lingaa lady's Tollywood debut, helping her add a new dimension to her career.

The buzz is, the makers of NBK 106 want her to be a part of the movie at any cost and are ready to shell out a huge amount. According to an insider, they feel the 'Sona' factor might help them get big money for the flick's Hindi dubbing rights.

"The makers are ready to give whatever she demands and if she is in, it helps to sell the Hindi dubbing and YouTube rights for a high price," revealed the source.

NBK 106 might star Bollywood's Sanjay Dutt as the villain, which has the potential to help it connect with a pan-India audience. The grapevine also suggests that Keerthy Suresh is being considered for the biggie and this indicates it will be a two-heroine affair.

In case, you did not know, the film is likely to be 'massier' than Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu's previous movies (Simha and Legend) and this has given the 'aam junta' a big reason to rejoice. It stars the reel NTR in a lean new avatar, which is bound to take social media by storm.

Meanwhile, the 'Lion' hero is gearing up for the release of Ruler, directed by top filmmaker KS Ravikumar. The action-drama, formerly known as NBK 105, has created a fair deal of buzz among the target audience, suggesting things are heading in the right direction.

On the other hand, Sonakshi will next be seen in the Bollywood biggie Dabangg 3, featuring Salman Khan in the lead.

