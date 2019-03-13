Neither Sai Pallavi Nor Rashmika Mandanna But This Actress To Romance Mahesh Babu In Mahesh 26?

Mahesh Babu's upcoming film with Anil Ravipudi continues to hog the headlines. Earlier, rumours were rife that Sai Pallavi was being considered for the role of the leading lady in the film but the actress rejected the project. Later, unconfirmed reports also surfaced that after Sai Pallavi, the makers are considering Rashmika Mandanna for the role of the leading lady in the movie.

The makers have not given any official word about Sai Pallavi's exit or Rashmika Mandanna's entry to the project. Meanwhile, various other reports have come in that neither Sai Pallavi nor Rashmika Mandanna will be a part of the project.

If the latest reports doing the rounds are to be believed, the makers of this Mahesh Babu starrer are considering Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha for the role of the leading lady in the movie. If this happens, the film would mark the debut of Sonakshi Sinha in the Telugu film industry. Earlier. Sonakshi Sinha had stepped in to the Tamil film industry with the Rajinikanth movie Linga, which had released in the year 2014.

Nevertheless, no official confirmation has been made regarding any of these yet. Meanwhile, all eyes are on Mahesh Babu's next big release, which is Maharshi that has been slated to release in the theatres during the summer season.

