Niharika Konidela Responds To The Wedding Rumours With Vijay Deverakonda!

Niharika Konidela is undeniably one among the most promising young actresses of the Telugu film industry and rumours were rife regarding her marriage. Wedding rumours had in it that she might tie the knot with Vijay Deverakonda and all those rumours were proved to be false by Vijay Deverakonda himself when he addressed Niharika as his sister during the audio launch ceremony of Suryakantham.

Now, if reports doing the rounds are to be believed, Niharika Konidela herself has come up with a clarification regarding all the rumours upon the completion of Suryakantham audio launch.

"As Vijay mentioned, we are like that brother and sister. I have developed more respect after his statement on public forum", she has been reportedly quoted as saying by various media.

The reports also suggest that Niharika Konidela has also opened up about her marriage by saying that she will be settling down in her life after she turns 30.

Now, Niharika Konidela is all set for the release of her next movie, which is Suryakantham. This is her next film after Happy Wedding that had released in the theatres 2018. Suryakantham has been directed by Pranith Bramandapally and the film features the young actress in the title role.

(Source: Great Andhra)