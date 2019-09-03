English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Nikesha Patel Gets Trolled For Her Tweet About Pawan Kalyan, Takes A Break From Social Media

    By
    |

    Nikesha Patel, best known for her impressive performance in the Kannada biggie Narasimha, is a reasonably popular name in South cinema and enjoys a decent fan following due to her good looks. Now, the Gujarati girl is in the limelight for a shocking reason. On Monday (September 2, 2019), Nikesha wished Tollywood hero and her Puli co-star Pawan Kalyan on his birthday, which took social media by storm. Sadly, his misspelt the Power Star's name, which upset fans big time. After being trolled, she put up a second tweet and apologised for her error.

    Nikesha Patel Gets Trolled For Her Tweet About Pawan Kalyan, Takes A Break From Social Media

    "Happy birthday @PawanKalyan #Pawanism #PawankalyanBirthday #Pawankalyan #happybirthdaypowerstar #HappyBirthdayPawanKalyan hope I got the tags right this time! Social media gets too complicated. Dont know how you all keep up with it," (sic) tweeted Nikesha.

    This, unfortunately, failed to satisfy Pawan Kalyan fans as Nikesha forgot to delete her original tweet. After being trolled again, she corrected her mistake and issued another apology.

    "My apologies after correction I had forgotten to delete sorry if anyone got hurt. Happy ganesha. #pspk #pawankalyan. " (sic) she tweeted.

    Things went from bad to worse despite the apology, which forced Nikesha to take a break from social media.

    "And its idiots out there who create such trending hashtags and I get into trouble for it. I give up on social media. I'm of social media for some time. Keep the negativity going and keep the trolling going while I'm not listening," (sic) tweeted Nikesha while making the shocking announcement.

    This is a sad situation and proves that social media is a cruel place indeed.

    Interestingly, this is not the first time that Pawan Kalyan fans have trolled a celebrity. Some time ago, they had attacked and threatened PK's ex-wife Renu Desai for announcing her engagement

    Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan was last seen in Agnyaathavaasi that bombed at the box office. He is currently busy with his political commitments.

    More NIKESHA PATEL News

    Read more about: nikesha patel pawan kalyan
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 19:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 3, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue