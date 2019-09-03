Nikesha Patel Gets Trolled For Her Tweet About Pawan Kalyan, Takes A Break From Social Media

Nikesha Patel, best known for her impressive performance in the Kannada biggie Narasimha, is a reasonably popular name in South cinema and enjoys a decent fan following due to her good looks. Now, the Gujarati girl is in the limelight for a shocking reason. On Monday (September 2, 2019), Nikesha wished Tollywood hero and her Puli co-star Pawan Kalyan on his birthday, which took social media by storm. Sadly, his misspelt the Power Star's name, which upset fans big time. After being trolled, she put up a second tweet and apologised for her error.

"Happy birthday @PawanKalyan #Pawanism #PawankalyanBirthday #Pawankalyan #happybirthdaypowerstar #HappyBirthdayPawanKalyan hope I got the tags right this time! Social media gets too complicated. Dont know how you all keep up with it," (sic) tweeted Nikesha.

This, unfortunately, failed to satisfy Pawan Kalyan fans as Nikesha forgot to delete her original tweet. After being trolled again, she corrected her mistake and issued another apology.

"My apologies after correction I had forgotten to delete sorry if anyone got hurt. Happy ganesha. #pspk #pawankalyan. " (sic) she tweeted.

Things went from bad to worse despite the apology, which forced Nikesha to take a break from social media.

"And its idiots out there who create such trending hashtags and I get into trouble for it. I give up on social media. I'm of social media for some time. Keep the negativity going and keep the trolling going while I'm not listening," (sic) tweeted Nikesha while making the shocking announcement.

This is a sad situation and proves that social media is a cruel place indeed.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Pawan Kalyan fans have trolled a celebrity. Some time ago, they had attacked and threatened PK's ex-wife Renu Desai for announcing her engagement

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan was last seen in Agnyaathavaasi that bombed at the box office. He is currently busy with his political commitments.