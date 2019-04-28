Nithya Menen Opens Up About The Biggest Controversy In Her Career So Far!

Nithya Menen has been a prominent actress in both Malayalam and Telugu film industries. However, a big controversy had hit her career when she had faced a ban in Malayalam film industry. It was speculated that she had insulted a few members of the producers association who had come to meet her.

In one of the recent interviews given to a Television channel, Nithya Menen opened up about what exactly happened during that time. Recollecting those days, Nithya Menen revealed that it was a tough time for her especially since her mother was diagnosed with third stage cancer. Reportedly, it was during the shoot of Malayalam movie Thatsamayam Oru Penkutty, directed by TK Rajeev Kumar that the incident occured. At that time, during the break of the shoot, she used to go to her room and cry, thinking about her mother and the dire situation.

The actress also opened up that she was heavily suffering from migraine. It was during that time that producers had come in to meet her without any prior appointment and she didn't know who they were. She also added since she was not well and the shoot was going on she said to them that we can talk later on.

During the interview, she mentioned that this incident did hurt their ego and they spread the word that she has ego. However, Nithya Menen added that not her but they had that ego. Later, she decided to stop thinking about this and went forward with works.