English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Nithya Menen Opens Up About The Biggest Controversy In Her Career So Far!

    By Manu
    |

    Nithya Menen has been a prominent actress in both Malayalam and Telugu film industries. However, a big controversy had hit her career when she had faced a ban in Malayalam film industry. It was speculated that she had insulted a few members of the producers association who had come to meet her.

    Nithya Menen Opens Up About The Big Controversy That Hit Her Career!

    In one of the recent interviews given to a Television channel, Nithya Menen opened up about what exactly happened during that time. Recollecting those days, Nithya Menen revealed that it was a tough time for her especially since her mother was diagnosed with third stage cancer. Reportedly, it was during the shoot of Malayalam movie Thatsamayam Oru Penkutty, directed by TK Rajeev Kumar that the incident occured. At that time, during the break of the shoot, she used to go to her room and cry, thinking about her mother and the dire situation.

    The actress also opened up that she was heavily suffering from migraine. It was during that time that producers had come in to meet her without any prior appointment and she didn't know who they were. She also added since she was not well and the shoot was going on she said to them that we can talk later on.

    During the interview, she mentioned that this incident did hurt their ego and they spread the word that she has ego. However, Nithya Menen added that not her but they had that ego. Later, she decided to stop thinking about this and went forward with works.

    Read more about: nithya menen
    Story first published: Sunday, April 28, 2019, 22:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 28, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue