    Nithya Menen's Response To Weight-Related Trolls Is An Eye-opener!

    By
    |

    Nithya Menen is a beauty with brains. She always has given a clear-cut response to the questions shot at her and now, the actress has come up with an answer to the weight-related trolls that she has been receiving on social media. Nithya Menen's words should silence those who believe that one gains weight only if you are lazy or if you eat a lot.

    "I think people are ignorant because they assume automatically that if you have weight issues, it's because you are lazy and eat a lot," she said in an interview with Rediff.com.

    Nithya Menens Response To Weight-Related Trolls Is An Eye-opener!

    Stating that such assumptions are a result of pure ignorance, Nithya Menen also added that one can gain weight due to hormonal issues as well. "At times, weight-related issues are hormonal and that can create a lot of pain and difficulty," the actress has been quoted as saying.

    In the interview, Nithya Menen also emphasised on the need to educate people that one gains weight not because they are just sitting and enjoying their lives. At the same time, the talented actress also mentioned that the trolls do hurt her and she gets upset, at times, due to the same.

    This should be a befitting response to all the weight-related trolls and Nithya Menen's answer makes sense. It isn't fair to make fun of people based on physical attributes, and social media users should probably learn this from the actress' response.

    On the work front, Nithya Menen ventured into Bollywood with the recent film Mission Mangal, which had gained praises from all over. The actress essays the role of a scientist in this Akshay Kumar starrer. She has a good number of movies in the pipeline and her next film to hit the theatres will be a Malayalam movie, which has been named 'Kolambi'. As far as Tollywood is concerned, she is yet to announce her next project.

    Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 13:10 [IST]
