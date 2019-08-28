English
    No IMAX Version For Saaho

    In what looks like disappointing news for Prabhas fans, it is being said that the most awaited movie of Telugu superstar 'Baahubali' Prabhas, Saaho will not be released in IMAX format.

    It was earlier announced that besides the 2D format, the movie will also be released in IMAX worldwide after being digitally remastered in the format. It is also being said that there will be a refund for tickets booked for the IMAX version.

    While Hollywood has made it a practice to remix almost all of their movies in IMAX format, the trend is yet to become widespread in the Indian film industry. Only a handful of movies, including Dhoom 3, Gold, and 2.0, were released in the IMAX format.

    Megan Colligan, President of IMAX Entertainment and Executive Vice President, IMAX Corp had earlier announced that the Prabhas starrer will be released in IMAX. She said, "We are thrilled to partner with UV-Creations and T-Series on the release of Saaho, a pulse-pounding, non-stop action epic that deserves to be experienced in IMAX."

    Scheduled to be released in three languages including Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, Saaho is all set to hit the screens on August 30. The film is directed by Sujeeth, and it has Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor playing the lead roles. Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jackie Shroff will also be seen in key roles.

    While the whole team has been busy promoting the movie, the lead actor Prabhas in particular, has been flying from one city to another to gain more reach. After the first look poster, trailer and few songs were released, fans have been expressing their expectations on all social media platforms.

    Particularly, stunt sequences in the film have sky-high expectations as the production company is said to have spent a huge chunk in the film's budget for stunt sequences. It is also being said that the stunt sequences were extensively shot in Dubai. Hollywood stunt director Kenny Bates has choreographed the stunts for Saaho and it is expected to be one of its kind in the Indian film industry.

