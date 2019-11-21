Not Balakrishna But Jr NTR To Play Sr NTR In This Magnum Opus?

A few days ago, it was reported that Balakrishna was in talks to play Sr NTR in the eagerly awaited Jayalalithaa biopic (Thalaivi) and this created a great deal of buzz among fans. Now, it seems that the plan has been dropped. According to reports, the makers are trying to convince Jr NTR to play 'Annagaru' in the much-hyped project. Confirming this, a source said talks are underway but refused to reveal anything else.

Balakrishna played Sr NTR in the NTR biopic and impressed 'N' fans. However, the film, released in two parts, tanked at the box office and proved to a nightmare for the mass hero. As such, some cine-goers feel that Tarak might be a better choice for the coveted role.

Interestingly, Jr NTR had refused to play his celebrated grandfather in Mahanati. Moreover, he stayed away from the NTR biopic. Explaining his aversion to playing the Vetagadu star, 'Young Tiger' had said that he did not have the 'courage' to essay the role.

Meanwhile, Thalaivi, which features Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut as 'Amma' has piqued the curiosity for all the right reasons. It revolves around Jayalalithaa's contribution to the film world while highlighting her rise as a mass leader. Arvind Swami plays the legendary MG Ramachandran (MGR) while Prakash Raj plays M Karunanidhi in the AL Vijay-directed movie. Thalaivi is being shot simultaneously in Tamil and Hindi.

Coming back to Jr NTR, he is working on RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli. The film, believed to be bigger than the Baahubali series, features Ram Charan as the parallel lead and this has grabbed a great deal of attention. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, Irish beauty Olivia Morris and Ajay Devgn too are a part of the cast. 'Thor The Dark World' fame Ray Stevenson will be seen playing the antagonist and this might help the magnum opus rake in the moolah in the international market.

RRR slated to hit screens in 2020.

