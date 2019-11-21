    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Not Balakrishna But Jr NTR To Play Sr NTR In This Magnum Opus?

      By
      |

      A few days ago, it was reported that Balakrishna was in talks to play Sr NTR in the eagerly awaited Jayalalithaa biopic (Thalaivi) and this created a great deal of buzz among fans. Now, it seems that the plan has been dropped. According to reports, the makers are trying to convince Jr NTR to play 'Annagaru' in the much-hyped project. Confirming this, a source said talks are underway but refused to reveal anything else.

      Balakrishna played Sr NTR in the NTR biopic and impressed 'N' fans. However, the film, released in two parts, tanked at the box office and proved to a nightmare for the mass hero. As such, some cine-goers feel that Tarak might be a better choice for the coveted role.

      Not Balakrishna But Jr NTR To Play Sr NTR In Jayalalithaa Biopic Thalaivi

      Interestingly, Jr NTR had refused to play his celebrated grandfather in Mahanati. Moreover, he stayed away from the NTR biopic. Explaining his aversion to playing the Vetagadu star, 'Young Tiger' had said that he did not have the 'courage' to essay the role.

      Meanwhile, Thalaivi, which features Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut as 'Amma' has piqued the curiosity for all the right reasons. It revolves around Jayalalithaa's contribution to the film world while highlighting her rise as a mass leader. Arvind Swami plays the legendary MG Ramachandran (MGR) while Prakash Raj plays M Karunanidhi in the AL Vijay-directed movie. Thalaivi is being shot simultaneously in Tamil and Hindi.

      Coming back to Jr NTR, he is working on RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli. The film, believed to be bigger than the Baahubali series, features Ram Charan as the parallel lead and this has grabbed a great deal of attention. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, Irish beauty Olivia Morris and Ajay Devgn too are a part of the cast. 'Thor The Dark World' fame Ray Stevenson will be seen playing the antagonist and this might help the magnum opus rake in the moolah in the international market.

      RRR slated to hit screens in 2020.

      Jr NTR To Turn Producer Soon? Deets Inside

      Read more about: sr ntr jr ntr thalaivi
      Story first published: Thursday, November 21, 2019, 10:42 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 21, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue