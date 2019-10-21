Not Jr NTR But Mahesh Babu To Star In KGF Director's Next Movie?

Reports had revealed that Prasanth Neel, the director of KGF, will team up with Jr NTR for a film, which will be produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. This movie was touted to be the director's next film after KGF 2, But now, one of the recent reports claims that Prasanth Neel's next movie might be with Mahesh Babu.

According to the report, Prasanth Neel is all set to complete the KGF 2, after which he would start the works of his next movie. On the other hand, Jr NTR is busy with the works of RRR and the latest reports reveal that RRR might not release next year. It means that the shoot of the film is likely to get extended.

Meanwhile, it is being said that Prasanth Neel is looking for other options since Jr NTR is completely occupied till the completion of RRR. It is being rumoured that KGF director is willing to team up with Mahesh Babu as well.

As far as the Maharshi star is concerned, his next project after Sarileru Neekevvaru is yet to be finalised. The report has it that he is planning to team up with Vamshi Paidippally yet again but the project might get postponed as the writer-director is yet to begin the script works of the movie.

All these have led to assumptions that the gates are wide open for Mahesh Babu-Prasanth Neel movie to happen. According to the report, Mahesh Babu is ready to do his next movie with Prasanth Neel, if the director comes up with the script by the first quarter of 2020.

Well, it needs to be seen what is on store. Let us wait for the official announcements to get a clear picture regarding the director's next venture.

(Source: Great Andhra)