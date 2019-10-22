Not Jr NTR But Mahesh Babu To Star In KGF Director's Next?

Reports were doing the rounds that Prasanth Neel, the director of KGF, will team up with Jr NTR for a film, to be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. This movie was touted to be the director's next after KGF 2. But now, a recent report claims that Prasanth's next might be with Mahesh Babu.

According to the report, Prasanth is all set to complete KGF 2, after which he would start the works of his next movie. On the other hand, Jr NTR is busy with RRR and the latest reports reveal that RRR might not release next year, indicating the shoot of the film is likely to get extended.

Meanwhile, it is being said that Prasanth is looking for other options since Jr NTR is completely occupied until the completion of RRR. It is being rumoured that the KGF director is willing to team up with Mahesh Babu as well.

As far as the Maharshi star is concerned, his next project after Sarileru Neekevvaru is yet to be finalised. The report has it that he is planning to team up with Vamsi Paidipally yet again but the project might get postponed as the writer-director is yet to begin scripting the movie.

All these have led to assumptions that the gates are wide open for the Mahesh Babu-Prasanth Neel movie to happen. According to the report, Mahesh Babu is ready to do his next with Prasanth, if the director comes up with the script by the first quarter of 2020.

Well, it needs to be seen what is in store. Let us wait for an official announcement to get a clear picture regarding the director's next.

(Source: Great Andhra)