Not Keerthy Suresh But This Actress Was The First Choice For Nenu Shailaja

Niharika Konidela is currently in the limelight due to her latest release Suryakantam which hit screens on Friday (March 29, 2019) and opened to a decent response at the ticket window despite receiving mixed reviews. During the film's promotions, the 'Mega Princess' recently revealed that she was the first choice for Nenu Shailaja but could not take it up as she was busy convincing her family to let her take up acting as career.

"Some films slip out of our hands and go to others. Later we feel that we should have done that blockbusters after the release. Even I faced similar experience in form of Nenu Sailaja. The makers consulted me for the lead heroine. However during that time, I was still trying my best to convince my family members to allow me to enter into films," she added.

Interestingly, the role eventually went to actress Keerthy Suresh who impressed one and all with her performance. Nenu Shailaja, featuring Ram Pothineni in the lead, was one of the most successful romantic-comedies of 2016.

Meanwhile, Niharika has also been grabbing attention of late due to her 'affair' with heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda. While talking about the same, the Geetha Govindam star had recently said that he considers her to be his sister and dismissed the rumours.