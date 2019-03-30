English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Not Keerthy Suresh But This Actress Was The First Choice For Nenu Shailaja

    By
    |

    Niharika Konidela is currently in the limelight due to her latest release Suryakantam which hit screens on Friday (March 29, 2019) and opened to a decent response at the ticket window despite receiving mixed reviews. During the film's promotions, the 'Mega Princess' recently revealed that she was the first choice for Nenu Shailaja but could not take it up as she was busy convincing her family to let her take up acting as career.

    "Some films slip out of our hands and go to others. Later we feel that we should have done that blockbusters after the release. Even I faced similar experience in form of Nenu Sailaja. The makers consulted me for the lead heroine. However during that time, I was still trying my best to convince my family members to allow me to enter into films," she added.

    Niharika

    Interestingly, the role eventually went to actress Keerthy Suresh who impressed one and all with her performance. Nenu Shailaja, featuring Ram Pothineni in the lead, was one of the most successful romantic-comedies of 2016.

    Meanwhile, Niharika has also been grabbing attention of late due to her 'affair' with heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda. While talking about the same, the Geetha Govindam star had recently said that he considers her to be his sister and dismissed the rumours.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2019, 20:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 30, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue