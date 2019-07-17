Not Keerthy Suresh Or Nithya Menen But This Actress Was Offered Mahanati First?

Regarding Nithya Menen

Earlier, rumours were rife that Mahanati was first offered to Nithya Menen. According to some reports, the actress herself confirmed the same and revealed the reasons as to why she couldn't take up the project.

The New Revelation

Now, another interesting revelation by a very popular actress has come as a surprise to the audiences. According to reports, actress Amala Paul has confirmed that Mahanati was first offered to her.

During The Promotions

Amala Paul is gearing up for the release of her upcoming bilingual, Aame (Aadai in Tamil). It was during an event for the movie's promotion, that the actress revealed this interesting information.

The Reason

Amala Paul revealed that she couldn't take up the project due to personal issues. "I was going through some personal issues then and that's why I couldn't do Mahanati. But it's true that I was the first one to be approached by Mahanati makers to play Savithri," the actress has been quoted as saying by Gulte.com.