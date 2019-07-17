English
    Not Keerthy Suresh Or Nithya Menen But This Actress Was Offered Mahanati First?

    Mahanati that released in 2018 is considered to be a milestone movie in the acting career of Keerthy Suresh. The actress, who essayed the role of the legendary actress Savitri to perfection, won everyone's hearts with her endearing top-notch act. Critics and audiences were equivocal regarding the intensity of her performance.

    Moreover, the film also earned praises and emerged as a gigantic success at the box office. Interestingly, one of the prominent actresses recently revealed that she was the first choice of Mahanati. Read the article to know more.

    Regarding Nithya Menen

    Earlier, rumours were rife that Mahanati was first offered to Nithya Menen. According to some reports, the actress herself confirmed the same and revealed the reasons as to why she couldn't take up the project.

    The New Revelation

    Now, another interesting revelation by a very popular actress has come as a surprise to the audiences. According to reports, actress Amala Paul has confirmed that Mahanati was first offered to her.

    During The Promotions

    Amala Paul is gearing up for the release of her upcoming bilingual, Aame (Aadai in Tamil). It was during an event for the movie's promotion, that the actress revealed this interesting information.

    The Reason

    Amala Paul revealed that she couldn't take up the project due to personal issues. "I was going through some personal issues then and that's why I couldn't do Mahanati. But it's true that I was the first one to be approached by Mahanati makers to play Savithri," the actress has been quoted as saying by Gulte.com.

    The actress would have missed out on the role of a lifetime, as such was the intensity that the character had. However, Amala Paul is sure to impress the audiences through her upcoming list of films, each one of which looks very promising.

